Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event

Lily Collins appeared “chic” as she joined her Emily In Paris co-stars at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in New York City.

The daughter of music legend Phil Collins hit the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder LBD and stiletto heels.

According to Daily Mail, Lily's leggy frock had ruffled tulle sleeves, a black satin bow on the bust and a cinched waist while her silky jaw-length brunette hair was tucked behind her ears to show off her sparkly stud earrings.

Moreover, the actress slipped on sheer black tights and her massive diamond wedding ring from her husband Charlie McDowell to complete her outfit.

As for her makeup, Lily went for a natural glam look and her makeup artist coated her lashes in black mascara and painted her pout a mauve shade.

Additionally, she amped up her porcelain complexion with radiant bronzing powder and just a hint of peach blush on her the cheeks.

As per the outlet, Lily Collins was joined by her co-stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie on the show and Ashley Park, who portrays the role of Mindy, who is also Emily's best friend in the series.