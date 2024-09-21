Meghan Markle‘Disney' dreams drove her away from reality: Expert

Meghan Markle dreamt of a fairytale when she imagined her life as a Princess, it is revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, wanted a life filled with glitz as she hardly imagined the magnanimity if duty, says an expert.

Royal author Mark Borkowski told The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "If you look back there was so much positivity, they were called the fab four with Kate and William, but it stems from no matter what you think the duties are, there is a pecking order in the royal family.”

He added: "They're not in line for that top job, Meghan saw it as more Disney Princess than dutiful royal.”

"It isn't tiaras and ballrooms and celebrities and big state openings. It's opening a civic centre on a cold wet Saturday afternoon in Kettering.”

"It's a job and I think that was the first thing that came apart,” noted the expert.