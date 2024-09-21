Ines de Ramon bans friends from talking about her and Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon has reportedly banned her friends and family from talking about her and her boyfriend of two years, Brad Pitt, in an effort to "build trust" with the movie star.

A close insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the 31-year-old loves Brad and wants him to trust her.

“Ines has told all her pals to never ever leak any information of any sort about her or them,” said the source. “She is playing it very safe because she loves Brad and wants him to trust her as she hopes to marry him one day,”

“She really cares about him,” added the confidant.

Another tipster shared that Brad likes a lot of privacy, noting, “Ines knows that Brad has a big issue with women who kiss and tell, he loathes that and thinks it's lame.”



“He has always worried that women use him for his fame,” continued the source.



But an insider also mentioned that “Ines clearly is not doing that and he feels at ease with her.”

“She is being super careful to not say a word about him because she wants to build trust with him, she wants him to lean on her and see her as wife material,” pointed out the source. “She is in this for the long haul and doesn't want to mess anything up with Brad.”