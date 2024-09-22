 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to make a major move in the US, where Meghan and Harry currently live

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move
Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently delivered a major blow to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their latest move in US.

According to a report by Daily Mail, per GB News, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have suffered huge blow as the future king and queen are set to make a major move in the US.

The report claims that Kate and William have set their sights on Meghan and Harry’s home turf as they re-launch plans for their charitable foundation in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have registered the foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities, the outlet reported.

The sources informed the publication that the ambitious move is further evidence that Kate Middleton is "on the road to recovery" from cancer as she prepares for a return to "light duties" after completing chemotherapy.

The report further claims the latest move raises the prospect of a trip to the US, where Harry and Meghan live in California, although it is stressed there are no immediate plans to travel overseas.

The fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton quietly returned to work following cancer update that she has completed chemotherapy.

Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City video
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source
BTS Jin's scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed
BTS Jin's scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed