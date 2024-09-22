Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently delivered a major blow to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their latest move in US.



According to a report by Daily Mail, per GB News, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have suffered huge blow as the future king and queen are set to make a major move in the US.

The report claims that Kate and William have set their sights on Meghan and Harry’s home turf as they re-launch plans for their charitable foundation in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have registered the foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities, the outlet reported.

The sources informed the publication that the ambitious move is further evidence that Kate Middleton is "on the road to recovery" from cancer as she prepares for a return to "light duties" after completing chemotherapy.

The report further claims the latest move raises the prospect of a trip to the US, where Harry and Meghan live in California, although it is stressed there are no immediate plans to travel overseas.

The fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton quietly returned to work following cancer update that she has completed chemotherapy.