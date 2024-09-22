Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all

Experts have started to fear what Meghan Markle’s tell all means for the Royal Family, should the Duchess choose to create one.

Royal author Tom Bower made these comments in regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to OK magazine and admitted, “I think there is a crisis on the way.”

For those unversed this comment has come following news of Prince Harry’s return to the UK for the WellChild Awards, as well as an incoming second book.

In the eyes of Mr Bower, “They will know they’re not desperately in need of money at this very moment but they constantly have to think about how they’re going to plan for the future.”

“I think Harry has got another book, the ghostwriter said there was enough material for another book.”

“And of course, Meghan has got a book, which would be infinitely more damaging than anything they’ve written so far. The problem is how desperate will the Sussexes become?”

He also added, “There is always this ticking time bomb because they have much more they could say, especially Meghan about her time in London.”

“Her own words would be hugely profitable for her and likely very damaging [to the royal family] because she’s only got bad things to say,” he chimed in to warn before signing off.