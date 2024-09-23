 
Kate Middleton plans to help ‘spare' Charlotte as George becomes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton training kids for their role as Prince George becomes King

September 23, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly aware of the drawbacks that could be faced by their other kids with Prince George becomes King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also shares Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are training their children so that they don’t feel like a ‘spare’ as George takes over his destiny.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror: "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare.

"They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.

She continues:"I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.

Bond notes: "I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love."

She added: "And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.

"They will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well,” noted Ms Bond.

