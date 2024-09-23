 
SAFF U-17 Championship: Bhutan strike late to salvage draw against Pakistan

Bhutan score two goals in extra minutes, ending the match in 3-all draw

Faizan Lakhani
September 23, 2024

Pakistan U17 Football Team pictured after a match or practice session. - PFF/File
THIMPHU: Bhutan scored two late goals in the extra time to salvage a 3-all draw against Pakistan in the sixth match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship 2024 at Changlimithang Stadium on Monday.

The hosts took early lead as Thinley Yezer scored first goal with just 25 minutes into the game.

But, Pakistan’s Khabib Khan levelled the score after scoring a goal in the 38th minute of the match. Subhan Kareem followed the footsteps of Khabib and doubled the lead by scoring in the 46th minute.

In regard to this, Bhutan made a strong comeback and equalised the score.

However, the Men in Green eyeing for victory regained the lead with Abdul Samad smashing the third goal in the 67th minute.

Staging a dramatic comeback, Tandin Phuntsho scored a brilliant goal four minutes into the extra time. Just two minutes later the home side was awarded a penalty, which was successfully converted by Sonam Dhurji.

Earlier, Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory over Nepal in their first game of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship held in Bhutan.

The championship serves as a crucial platform for South Asian nations to nurture young talent and provide valuable international exposure to emerging footballers.

Remember, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had to wait for the government's no-objection certificate (NOC), which is required for the team's participation, and it was granted earlier on September 16.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

The PFF sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.

Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in their final group stage match on September 25.

It is worth noting that the crucial match will determine their qualification in the tournament.

