Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make way for greater resentment: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly cannot let go of each other.



Recently, the couple known as “Bennifer” packed on PDA on 14th of September after the songstress filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor.

Now, an insider gave insights on how this reunion could result in a disaster greater than divorce, per In Touch Weekly.

Speaking of the multihyphenate, the source shared with the outlet, “Jennifer craves romance and adulation.”

Elaborating further on the thought process of Jennifer, the insider claimed that “she had this notion that it was meant to be and that things would work out the second time around.”

Nonetheless, they noted, “But even though there’s clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there. This could all just cause more resentment.”

This comes after a report that the duo is missing each other, and therefore, Jennifer has gotten back to smoking while Ben Affleck is struggling to keep booze away in the wake of their imminent divorce.