Lady Gaga debuts dramatic look for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is scheduled to be released theatrically on October 4, 2024

September 26, 2024

Lady Gaga officially debuted a dramatic appearance at the premiere of her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

The singer-actress arrived at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square last night, donning a complete red gown by Hedi Slimane for Celine.

The 38-year-old’s gown was satin which had the towering structured shoulders.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is scheduled to be released theatrically on October 4, 2024

For the occasion, the A Star Is Born actress turned her platinum blonde hair into cherry red.

She wore a heavy makeup that was similar to Harley Quinn, the iconic DC character, played by Gaga in the upcoming film.

The Bad Romance songstress was accompanied by her costar Joaquin Phoenix, and her fiancé Michael Polansky.

In the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Joker, Arthur Fleck, now a patient at a mental hospital, falls in love with fellow inmate Lee Quinzel.

As the two experience life as a musical through their linked insanity, his followers start a movement to liberate him.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit the theatres on October 4.

