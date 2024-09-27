Jeremy Allen White rekindles his love life with 'The Bear' costar

Jeremy Allen White recently spotted getting romantic with his The Bear costar, Molly Gordon, shortly after dating rumors with Spanish singer Rosalia came forward.

People magazine got its hands on the couple’s pictures, and one of the pictures showcased White getting intimate with Gordon, standing next to a car in broad daylight in Los Angeles on September 25.

White put his hands around Gordon’s waist, while the 28-year-old actress wrapped her arms around his neck.

Gordon donned beige cargo pants and a pink shirt, whereas White sported a yellow sweater and blue jeans.

For the unversed, both stars started working together in the second season of The Bear and have been attending many events together as well.

Per the same outlet, The Iron Claw star was previously linked with Rosalia when they both moved out of their long-term relationships. Reportedly, Rosalia recently arranged her star-studded birthday bash in Paris, which notably marked White’s absence.

They made their last appearance together in July at the Mr. Beef pop-up event to celebrate The Bear season 3.

It is pertinent to mention that White and Gordon have not made any announcements regarding their relationship, but they have been reportedly caught gushing over each other.