Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will attend the ‘biggest night’ of the year for the royals at Buckingham Palace as she has completed her chemotherapy.



This has been claimed by Princess Diana's former butler on behalf of Slingo, according to OK! Magazine.

Paul Burrell revealed, "I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict. That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at.”

The royal expert further said, "But there aren't many occasions now through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."

He went on saying, "That is a very big night. She may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will."

There are also reports the Princess of Wales is also expected to participate in her annual Christmas carol event and she held a meeting with her team regarding it earlier this week.