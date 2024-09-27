 
Geo News

Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton

"That is a very big night. She (Kate Middleton) may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will"

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will attend the ‘biggest night’ of the year for the royals at Buckingham Palace as she has completed her chemotherapy.

This has been claimed by Princess Diana's former butler on behalf of Slingo, according to OK! Magazine.

Paul Burrell revealed, "I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict. That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at.”

The royal expert further said, "But there aren't many occasions now through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."

He went on saying, "That is a very big night. She may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will."

There are also reports the Princess of Wales is also expected to participate in her annual Christmas carol event and she held a meeting with her team regarding it earlier this week.

Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Jeremy Allen White rekindles his love life with 'The Bear' costar
Jeremy Allen White rekindles his love life with 'The Bear' costar
Amanda Seyfried reveals the nickname daughter gave her
Amanda Seyfried reveals the nickname daughter gave her
King Charles wins heart with special move amid cancer struggle
King Charles wins heart with special move amid cancer struggle
Prince Harry reveals big secret about Lilibet, Archie as he heads to UK video
Prince Harry reveals big secret about Lilibet, Archie as he heads to UK
'Emily In Paris' star opens up about her 'real life' fashion choices
'Emily In Paris' star opens up about her 'real life' fashion choices
Prince Harry's one mistake ruined special bond with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's one mistake ruined special bond with Kate Middleton
Cardi B indirectly sends loud and clear message to estranged husband Offset
Cardi B indirectly sends loud and clear message to estranged husband Offset