Katy Perry's latest gig shocks fans for two surprising reasons at MCG

Katy Perry’s latest performance at the MCG 2024 was a shock for Australian fans for mainly two reasons.



According to Daily Mail, the Dark Horse hitmaker shocked the music lovers by performing a blacklisted song.

Moreover, fans were also surprised to know the staggering amount the singer charged to perform just five songs.

The 2024 'AFL Grand Final Parade' was held at Melbourne Park, Australia

The 39-year-old singer reportedly made a massive $5 million to perform at the AFL Grand Final headlining show.

Moreover, the Firework singer shocked most of the attendees as she kicked off her five-song set with her smash hit Roar, despite it being widely theorised she would not play the hit.

There had been a speculation that the song had been "blacklisted because it would show supposed bias to the Brisbane Lions".

But Perry threw caution to wind by performing the song some fans consider the unofficial anthem of the underdogs.

She had previously given credence to the rumours as she admitted she had been told to cut her song out of her setlist because it wasn't "fair".

"Oh the Lions! I have to cut my Roar out of the set because it's not fair. That's what everybody says," she said on The Fox's Fifi, Fev, and Nick earlier this year.