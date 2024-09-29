Photo: Jennifer Lopez cannot put up with Ben Affleck's 'manipulations:' Source

Jennifer Lopes is reportedly still vulnerable to estranged husband Ben Affleck.

As per the newest findings of Closer Magazine, the multihyphenate is looking for ways to call off the divorce with Ben Affleck despite the fact that she initiated the filings.

The insider began, “She still can’t wrap her head around the way he’s treated her.”

They also mentioned, “And, as angry as she is right now, there’s no doubt that she would jump at it if he offered to call off this divorce.”

Nonetheless, the Gone Girl star remains adamant that he is does not want to give their marriage another chance.

Reportedly, “he’s insisting that he isn’t going back, but he’s gone along with her request to put on this charade for the cameras.”

“They’re saying this was all about showing the kids they’re still amicable, but everyone knows it was more about her ego and wanting to be seen with Ben,” the source continued.

Before signing off from the chat, they maintained, “She’s still vulnerable to him and his manipulations, so any scrap of affection he shows her really gets her head spinning.”