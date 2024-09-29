World Culture Festival: Dance and drama take centre stage on day four

Performances of "Waiting for a Train " and Generation 25 on the fourth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Screengrab via Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

Mesmerising theatre and electrifying dance performances took centre stage on the fourth day of the World Culture Festival 2024, capturing the hearts of a global audience at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Sunday.

The serene evening began with the play “Waiting for a Train”, remarkably performed by international artists from Kosovo — Kushtrim B Mehmeti and Mehmeti Preteni — in Auditorium 1.

The play was about two travellers — drawn by the same goal, yet bound by their differences — waiting at a desolate station.

“Trains come and go, but they always miss them, sometimes by their own missteps, sometimes by forces unseen. As the station empties, will they ever find their way out?” says its theme.





Later, Mashrika Performing Arts and Media Company from Rwanda graced the stage with the internationally acclaimed musical tragedy Generation 25. Directed by Hope Azeda and Kamanzi Yannick, the play captivated the audience till the end following a huge applause.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, presents a participation shield to Mashrika Performing Arts and Media Company from Rwanda. — Instragram/@ acpkhioffcial

"What if beyond these walls of fear and despair, lie hope, survival, and the strength to overcome? It challenges us to see the hero within ourselves, to recognise that the walls separating us from goodness and virtue are our own making, and asks: what is our truth, and how can we rewrite it?” the play’s description said.



Sunday evening’s highlight was an array of dance performances across different genres, including classical, featuring Bhawani Karki from Nepal and the Pakistani duo Sikandar Arif Qureshi and Rayana Chauhan.

Performances of Bhawani Karki from Nepal and the Pakistani duo Sikandar Arif Qureshi and Rayana Chauhan on fourth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

At the outset of the “Dance with Peace” progarmme, South Africa’s Jazzart Dance Theatre enraptured the audience with innovative and powerful choreography.



Performances of South Africa’s Jazzart Dance Theatre on fourth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 28, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

Finally, the day concluded with three other phenomenal dance performances by Adnan Butt Group from Pakistan, Jihadi Urbansong from Rwanda and students of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.



The third day of the festival exuded zesty artistic energy, spotlighting Mega Music Concert starring soulful musicians from diverse countries and Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour’s dramedy White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.

The highlight of the show, the Mega Music Concert entranced the audience by showcasing the talents of musicians, including Nafees Ahmed Khan, Bashir Khan, Akhtar Chanal, Imran Momina from Pakistan, and ACMA The Band along with several other artistes.

The spirited event, which took place at the June Elia Lawn, captivating audiences with exceptional performances, was masterfully hosted by Nauman Khan and Ahsan Bari.

International performers included Peace Jolis, Lee Dia, Gasasira Rugamba Serge, and Delah Dube from Rwanda; Sahib Pashazade, Kamran Karimov from Azerbaijan; and Madan Gopal from Nepal.

