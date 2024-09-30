Sean 'Diddy' Combs off suicide watch as he 'prepares for trial'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16 for serious charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been taken off suicide watch as he awaits trial in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sources have recently told PEOPLE magazine that Diddy has been visited by his family.

"He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial," his lawyer told the outlet.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 for serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Following his arrest, he was placed on suicide watch, which involves "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation," due to concerns about his mental state at the time.

Notably, sources later reported that Diddy has been in the same area of the detention center as disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The facility is known to be dangerous and understaffed, housing around 1,600 inmates.

The allegations against the I'll Be Missing You rapper are serious, with prosecutors claiming he coerced victims into participating in elaborate sex performances. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.