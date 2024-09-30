Sania Mirza stuns fans with classic red lipstick look

Sania Mirza gestures for photographs in classic red lipstick. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star and global sports sensation Sania Mirza on Monday graced her fans with a charming set of pictures in a classic red lipstick and a chique cream-coloured suit blazer.

Mirza has won the hearts of her fans and admirers from time to time with her adorable life updates and stunning outfit pictures on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram, Mirza posted a series of pictures showing her embracing her red lipstick look with style. She captioned the post: “Put on some red lipstick and live a little they said.”

Notably, the tennis star also adorned voguish gold hoop earrings, bracelets and a signature locket piece on her neck.



Moreover, her cream coloured suit blazer’s style was further complimented by an all black inner top.

Mirza is not only known for her skills as a sportsperson but also for her social media updates.

Earlier on Tuesday, she ruled the hearts of her fans with her unique aura by posting a thread of photos which also included a selfie with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and a couple of mirror selfies.

"Places change but selfies remain," the tennis player wrote on the photo-and-video sharing app.

In the first picture, the athlete was seen posing with her son while sitting in a car.

However, in the next couple of photos, Mirza was seen showing off her cute outfits while standing in front of a mirror. The tennis star looked radiant wearing an all-black dress with her hair tied in a bun.