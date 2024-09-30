 
Geo News

Sania Mirza stuns fans with classic red lipstick look

Global tennis sensation once again graces admirers with stylish outfit pictures

By
Sports Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Sania Mirza gestures for photographs in classic red lipstick. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza gestures for photographs in classic red lipstick. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star and global sports sensation Sania Mirza on Monday graced her fans with a charming set of pictures in a classic red lipstick and a chique cream-coloured suit blazer.

Mirza has won the hearts of her fans and admirers from time to time with her adorable life updates and stunning outfit pictures on her official Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram, Mirza posted a series of pictures showing her embracing her red lipstick look with style. She captioned the post: “Put on some red lipstick and live a little they said.”

Notably, the tennis star also adorned voguish gold hoop earrings, bracelets and a signature locket piece on her neck.

Moreover, her cream coloured suit blazer’s style was further complimented by an all black inner top.

Mirza is not only known for her skills as a sportsperson but also for her social media updates.

Earlier on Tuesday, she ruled the hearts of her fans with her unique aura by posting a thread of photos which also included a selfie with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and a couple of mirror selfies.

"Places change but selfies remain," the tennis player wrote on the photo-and-video sharing app.

In the first picture, the athlete was seen posing with her son while sitting in a car.

However, in the next couple of photos, Mirza was seen showing off her cute outfits while standing in front of a mirror. The tennis star looked radiant wearing an all-black dress with her hair tied in a bun.

Pakistani athletes blaze trail at Berlin Marathon 2024 with dazzling flair
Pakistani athletes blaze trail at Berlin Marathon 2024 with dazzling flair
Panthers crush Markhors to clinch inaugural Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers crush Markhors to clinch inaugural Champions One-Day Cup
Pakistan women's team gears up for Asian Netball Championship 2024 in India
Pakistan women's team gears up for Asian Netball Championship 2024 in India
Pakistani golfer finishes runner-up in ADT Championship
Pakistani golfer finishes runner-up in ADT Championship
Mohammad Yousaf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mohammad Yousaf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Charlottesville Open Squash title
Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Charlottesville Open Squash title
SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in penalty shootout
SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in penalty shootout
Over 15 runners set to represent Pakistan in Berlin Marathon 2024
Over 15 runners set to represent Pakistan in Berlin Marathon 2024