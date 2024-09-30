'A Star is Reborn' star, country singer Kris Kristofferson dies at age 88

Renowned country singer, songwriter, and actor Kris Kristofferson passed away over the weekend.

A statement released by his representative on September 28 stated that Kristofferson, 88, passed away “peacefully” and was surrounded by friends, family and loved ones in his last moments at his home in Maui, Hawaii.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," People quoted the statement.

"We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all,” the statement concluded.

Kristofferson left behind his wife, Lisa, eight children, and seven grandchildren.

The award-winning artist initially served in the US Army post-college for a brief period before he travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, and reignited his love for music.



His first hit track For The Good Times, released in 1970 followed by his other covers including Sammi Smith’s version of Help Me Make It Through the Night, earned him his first Grammy.



He later won Grammys for songs From the Bottle to the Bottom and Lover Please for which he collaborated with Rita Coolidge—who also happened to be his second wife, Daily Express US reported.



Kristofferson also tried his luck at acting and made his first acting break with the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born for which he received a Golden Globe a year later.

The three-time Grammy winner also bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2014 and was admitted to the Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song in the film Songwriter in 1985.

