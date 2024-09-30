 
Barbra Streisand honors late costar Kris Kristofferson with touching tribute

Barbra Streisand pays sweet tribute to her late 'A Star is Born' costar Kris Kristofferson following his demise

September 30, 2024

Barbra Streisand paid a touching tribute to her A Star is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, after he passed away on Saturday.

Streisand took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a nostalgic image of the A Star is Born album cover, released in 1976 along with the film, and a more recent photo of her and the country singer-songwriter and actor performing together.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

Moreover, the American singer continued by saying, “In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, ‘Evergreen.’”

Additionally, Streisand recounted by admitting, “For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You.’ He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Furthermore, she concluded her post by offering condolences to Kristofferson's family as she stated, “My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

It is worth mentioning that Kristofferson played the role of troubled rocker John Norman Howard in the 1976 A Star Is Born remake opposite Streisand, as per Daily Mail’s reports. 

