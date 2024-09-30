 
Prince Harry makes big decision as 'honeymoon period' coming to an end

Prince Harry is due to return to UK today without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

September 30, 2024

Prince Harry has made a big decision for a permanent home in Britain amid claims the duke is missing friends and his former UK life whilst in California.

The claim has been made by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

The royal expert claimed Prince Harry is now considering a 'permanent home in the UK' to allow him to visit more often after he and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Quinn claimed: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

The royal expert went on to say: "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.

“Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

The fresh claims come as Prince Harry is due to arrive in Britain today for WellChild charity event.

