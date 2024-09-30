Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid latest allegations

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning amid latest allegations as Prince Harry returns to UK for a charity event.



The warning for Meghan has come from PR expert Eric Schiffer after a senior staffer alleged that she acts like a "dictator in high heels" and colleagues are allegedly "terrified" of her and her "belittling" behaviour towards them.

The PR expert warned that latest allegations will harm Meghan’s career.

Speaking to the Newsweek, Eric Schiffer said: "I would say that this will depend on other things. For example, is there a risk of litigation from any of these people? Are there more things that will come out? Will other media organizations pick this up and want to do more exclusives on some of the accusers?”

He further said that the staffing row will eclipse "almost anything" Meghan and Harry do.

The expert explained: "It goes to trust now. This is someone who had these allegations, denied them initially, has worked hard to rebuild trust, and now we're hearing from a respected news organisation a pattern of behaviour with employees that's been hidden under a rock, and that's revealing this ugliness that will haunt her.

"And it's reputational insanity, when she already had a problem in the past, for her to want to be seen as a repugnant manager who's orchestrating this kind of reckless environment where she's a Godzilla to employees. It's the last thing she wants as part of her brand.”