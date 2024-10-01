Prince Harry trouble as William, Camilla throw ‘obstacle' in way

Prince Harry has to face three major obstacles before he can return to the UK.



Th Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently leering their way back into the Royal Family, have to face Prince William, Queen Camilla and their own financial situations before making a decision.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “The reality is that was the package he put together before Megxit.

“That's exactly what he wanted to do, private things that he's doing making money, plus the things that he wants to do over here.

“Now, the problem you've got with Harry is a lot of the whispers in the corridor is that they still worry what happens when the money runs out?

“Well, he made an awful lot of money from his book Spare, so maybe that's a while away yet.”

Robert continued: “And also, you still got the two main issues here, Camilla and Prince William, that really have not made up.

“When you've got, if you like, his Praetorian guard of William and Camilla, at odds with Harry it's going to be more difficult for that to happen,” he notes.