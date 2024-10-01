Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration

Naomi Watts shared a heartfelt note to reveal the unique way she spent her birthday with her new husband Billy Crudup.



The Australian actress, who turned 56 on Saturday, posted a loved-up snap on Instagram which captured her posing up a storm with her actor husband.

The blonde bombshell captioned the picture with some revealing words, “Thank you for all my lovely birthday wishes. Pickle ball with the hubster followed by a couples massage made it one of my all time favorites. See the bliss in my eyes. Grateful beyond words and for all of you too.”

Moreover, many of Naomi's celebrity friends quickly took to the comment section to offer her their well wishes as Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Happy happy,” while celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges added: “Happiest of days to you! Sounds like bliss.”



Meanwhile, Selma Blair added, “Happy birthday. We all love you.”

Additionally, this came after Watts exchanged vows with her husband Billy for the second time on June 8, almost a year after their modest first nuptials at a New York courthouse.

According to Daily Mail, the King Kong star said “I do” with Billy for the second time in a large ceremony in Mexico as videos shared on social media by Naomi's brother Ben gave an insight into the lavish ceremony with notable guests including Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher.

It is worth mentioning that Naomi's child Kai and niece Ruby were bridesmaids and Naomi's son Sasha and Billy's son William were also in the wedding party.