 
Geo News

Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration

Naomi Watts reveals how she had her unique birthday celebration after getting married to Billy Crudup

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration

Naomi Watts shared a heartfelt note to reveal the unique way she spent her birthday with her new husband Billy Crudup.

The Australian actress, who turned 56 on Saturday, posted a loved-up snap on Instagram which captured her posing up a storm with her actor husband.

The blonde bombshell captioned the picture with some revealing words, “Thank you for all my lovely birthday wishes. Pickle ball with the hubster followed by a couples massage made it one of my all time favorites. See the bliss in my eyes. Grateful beyond words and for all of you too.”

Moreover, many of Naomi's celebrity friends quickly took to the comment section to offer her their well wishes as Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Happy happy,” while celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges added: “Happiest of days to you! Sounds like bliss.”

Meanwhile, Selma Blair added, “Happy birthday. We all love you.”

Additionally, this came after Watts exchanged vows with her husband Billy for the second time on June 8, almost a year after their modest first nuptials at a New York courthouse.

According to Daily Mail, the King Kong star said “I do” with Billy for the second time in a large ceremony in Mexico as videos shared on social media by Naomi's brother Ben gave an insight into the lavish ceremony with notable guests including Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher.

It is worth mentioning that Naomi's child Kai and niece Ruby were bridesmaids and Naomi's son Sasha and Billy's son William were also in the wedding party. 

Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes next move for bail
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes next move for bail
Drake to hurt Kendrick Lamar stint at Super Bowl?
Drake to hurt Kendrick Lamar stint at Super Bowl?
Madonna shares sneak-peek into cuddles with Akeem Morris amid London trip
Madonna shares sneak-peek into cuddles with Akeem Morris amid London trip
Prince Harry sends secret message to Royal family regarding his role amid UK return
Prince Harry sends secret message to Royal family regarding his role amid UK return
Lady Gaga appeared in style for 'The Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Lady Gaga appeared in style for 'The Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Shawn Mendes on ex-Camila Cabello: 'We've deep respect'
Shawn Mendes on ex-Camila Cabello: 'We've deep respect'
'The Shawshank Redemption' director comes out of retirement
'The Shawshank Redemption' director comes out of retirement
Prince Harry stressed about Meghan Markle's future in the UK
Prince Harry stressed about Meghan Markle's future in the UK