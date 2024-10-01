Kristin Cavallari insists she made the best decision for ex Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is taking control of the news of her breakup with Mark Estes.

The Laguna Beach alum, 37, was speaking on her Let's Be Honest podcast, on Tuesday when she addressed her peaceful yet 'hard' breakup with the Montana Boyz TikToker, 24.

"Mark and I broke up," she told listeners with a sigh. "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

Cavallari went a little further into the details behind going separate ways after seven months of dating.

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she shared.

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that."



The former reality star was certain that the breakup was more for Estes' well being and far from any ill intention.

"He will make someone so happy one day and he will have a beautiful family of his own," she hoped. "I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

"I don't regret going public with him. I don't regret introducing him to my kids," she said. "I don't regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness," the podcaster added.