Selena Gomez reveals what she'd llike her younger self to know

Selena Gomez revealed the key advice she would share with her younger self at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival.

During the premiere of her upcoming movie Emilia Pérez, she candidly shared with E! News that, “I would tell her to just calm down, everything’s going to be fine on the other side."

“It’s a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long,” the Only Murder in the Building actor further said.

Meanwhile, the songstress was asked about the Oscar rumours swirling around her upcoming Spanish movie.



While the 32-year-old responded by saying, "I just don’t know if it’s real. I’m even shaking in my voice.

“I am grateful,” she said. “It’s very fun and it’s passionate. It’s just been a blessing.”

Gomez also went on to say, “It’s very passionate, and it’s about four women, really, and their journey. And it’s been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it’s an honour.”

Furthermore, she lauded her co-star Zoe Saldana, “She is like Mama Bear. She’s the sweetest soul and she just was really great to do scenes with. She was always talking me through it. She was a wonderful woman.”

Before concluding, the Wizard of Waverly actor said, “I am enjoying the acting side at the moment.”

Emilia Pérez is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 13, 2024.