Rachel Zegler reveals fear of 'being replaced' by 'dystopian' AI

Rachel Zegler just detailed the dark side of fame.

As the 23-year-old award-winning actress sat down with Variety for an exclusive conversation, she did not shy away over talking about the grievances of the spotlight as well fearing that she would be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Zegler, who shot to stardom after being selected from amongst 30,000 actresses for the part of María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story, the movie star explained why “being famous isn't for the faint of heart.”

“The reason I fell in love with this industry is not because of this town,” the Shazam! star told the outlet, speaking of Los Angeles, adding, “In fact, I kind of can't stand this town. I don't like that there's a town built around the industry that I work in; it's stifling and isolating and weird. In New York, nobody gives a f***.”

Rachel Zegler also recalled, during the SAG-AFTRA strike, she had “465 photos taken of every corner” of her body for CG stunts which made her think, “It was f***ing dystopian.”

“I was really scared of being replaced by an artificial intelligence version of myself that they scanned when I was 18 and then never being able to work on a set again. What was stopping them from using that for the rest of my life?” she further noted.