Sabrina Carpenter was constantly ‘guided' and ‘misguided' in early career?

Sabrina Carpenter recently shed light on facing tough time in her early career.



In an interview with Time magazine, the Taste hitmaker recalled the phase after she signed a record deal at 12 with Disney's Hollywood Records.

The 25-year-old singer said, “For a long time, I was constantly guided and misguided.”

She went on to say, “I'm so grateful for all of those times where I was led astray, because now I'm a lot more equipped going into situations where I have to trust my own instincts.”

Carpenter released four studio albums with the Disney-owned Hollywood Records label between 2015 and 2019.

However, her Espresso, which was released in April 2024, marked the first number-one song on the UK Singles Chart, while Please Please Please now has the distinction of being her first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100.



The album eventually made its way to number one on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Of America (RIAA), giving her that commercial success exposure she had been working towards for so many years, as per Mail Online.