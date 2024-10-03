Pakistan to host South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship next month

The sports arena is ready to host the South Asian & National Cross Country Athletics Championships in Kohima, Nagaland, India, on March 25, 2022. — Facebook/ @ Hillsnaga

KARACHI: Pakistan will host the South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship for the first time, with the event scheduled to take place on November 24 in Islamabad, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The championship, a major milestone for athletics in Pakistan, will feature athletes from seven South Asian nations, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) confirmed that the government has granted clearance to all participating teams, including India's, ensuring a smooth process for international participation.

"This is a significant event for Pakistan's sporting landscape," an AFP official said, adding that the Pakistan Sports Board has also issued the necessary no objection certificate (NOC) for the event.

Cross country running is a long-distance sport where individuals and teams compete over natural terrain. The courses typically range from 3 to 12 kilometers and often feature varied surfaces, including grass, dirt, and gravel, along with natural obstacles like hills and woodlands. Athletes are evaluated both on their individual performance and through a team-based points system.