Olivia Munn opens up about breast cancer awareness post baby girl's birth

Olivia Munn opened up about her thoughts on breast cancer while she spent time with her baby girl.

The actress shared a snap of herself cuddling her daughter Méi alongside a lengthy caption to honor breast cancer awareness.

In regards to the caption, Munn wrote, “This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl,” as she smiled at the camera while cradling Méi on her shoulder.

Moreover, Olivia, who shares her daughter and son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with husband John Mulaney added, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month just started. Last year I was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer.”



Additionally, she continued by admitting, “There were many people integral to saving my life but it was my OB-GYN @drthaisaliabadi who set me on the path to survival. She used the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate my risk of getting breast cancer. My high score led me down a road of many tests that resulted in a cancer diagnosis.”

The Predator actress added, “The test is free, online and takes only a few minutes. To take it you can either google ‘Tyrer-Cuzick Test’ or you can go to Dr. Aliabadi’s website SheMD.org (@shemdpodcast) and also get action items on what to do depending on your percentage of risk.”

In this regard, the X-Men: Apocalypse star concluded the post by saying, “To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love.”

It is worth mentioning that Olivia Munn announced on September 22 that she and Mulaney had welcomed their second baby together via gestational surrogate.