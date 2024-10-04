Selena Gomez flaunts shiny medal after big 'Emilia Perez' win

Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City after her and the cast of her quirky French musical film Emilia Perez received a coveted French honor on Thursday.

Gomez stars in the Spanish-language crime comedy about a brutal cartel leader who fakes their own death in order to transition into a woman.

According to Daily Mail, the Jacques Audiard-directed the film which also features performances by Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez and Adriana Paz.

Moreover, Gomez and the rest of the Emilia Perez cast were awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at Villa Albertine, the French Institute for Culture and Education, in New York.

In terms of the Who Says singer’s dressing, she had the striking green medal pinned to the silk lapel on her sexy black blazer dress as the billionaire thanked ambassador Bouabdallah and Villa Albertine as she shared photos from the ceremony to Instagram.

In regards to this, the Disney Channel alum wrote in caption, “Thank you @mbouabdallah_ for honoring my cast with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres tonight at @villa.albertine for Emilia Perez!”



In the carousel post, the Only Murders in The Building actress included a selfie that showed off her medal as well as images of the cast clanking champagne flutes with ambassador Bouabdallah.

Furthermore, for the special night, Selena styled her sleek blazer dress with black pumps with shiny gold heels and her long hair flew down her back and chest in straight strands.

As for her makeup, the Rare Beauty founder paired a matte rose-toned lip with sexy smokey eyeshadow as her cheeks had a rosy, radiant glow and bronzing powder helped sculpted her already beautiful features.

It is worth mentioning that Gomez was accompanied by two bodyguards as she walked down the NYC sidewalk.