Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup

Kesha, who is currently single, dished out how Taylor Swift played a role in her recent breakup.

The 37-year-old singer told ELLE that her latest track Joyride was inspired by a man, whom she had been dating at the time.

She also revealed that she suspected him of only being interested in her for her connections as a celebrity.

"I decided to test a theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party, the TikTok hitmaker said, adding, “He came over the next day and broke up with me."

However, the Blah Blah Blah singer, however, expressed that she was quite happy taking herself on dates after suddenly having the epiphany that she was "the one" for herself following years of looking for her soulmate.

She said, "I’m only going to enter into a partnership again if someone treats me as well as I treat myself. I kept hearing people say, ‘I’m looking for The One.’”

"I kept waiting for somebody else to fill that space, and then I just stepped into it myself. You got to be all those things to yourself,” she said.