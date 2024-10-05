PAK vs ENG: England unveil playing XI as Ben Stokes ruled out due to injury

England captain Ben Stokes (R) gestures during a match and English team (L) interacting with each other. — AFP/ECB/File

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test match against Pakistan due to his ongoing hamstring injury as the team announced the names of the players for the series.

The all-rounder announced his unavailability for the forthcoming series after realising during the training session in Multan that he still needs more rest.

Earlier, Stokes had suffered a hamstring injury in the Hundred League and despite putting a lot of efforts to recover, he has been unable to recover.

In regard to this, Ollie Pope will be leading the team as a stand-in captain in the upcoming match.

Pope will take on the lead as England looks forward to kick off their tour of Pakistan on a strong note.

It is worth noting that the first Test match is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Moreover, James Anderson, is not accompanying the team on their tour of Pakistan, as he is participating in the Scotland’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Despite his absence, the 42-year-old is sharing his invaluable experience with the team’s bowlers via WhatsApp.

Considering the Playing XI, Durham seamer Brydon Carse will be making his Test debut.

Making a comeback, Jack Leach, the English spinner, will be playing Test for the first time since January.

In addition, Zak Crawley is set to return after recovering from his broken finger sustained during the summer.

Schedule:

Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan.

Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Multan.

Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi.

Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinso, Brydon Carse (Debut), Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.