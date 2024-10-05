 
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend breaks silence over speculations royal couple leading 'separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018 and share two children Archie and Lilibet together

Web Desk
October 05, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend has reacted to the speculations that the royal couple may be "drifting apart" amid recent solo public appearances by the Duke.

Speaking to the Sun, per Daily Express, Meghan and Harry’s friend has rejected fears and insisted that spending time apart is normal for Archie and Lilibet doting parents.

The insider claimed: ”It is normal for couples to not do everything together.”

The friend’s remarks come after Prince Harry’s recent trips to New York, UK and South Africa without Meghan Markle sparked fear and concerns that they are leading "separate lives" and that the couple are "drifting apart".

Meghan has previously accompanied Harry to the continent, including in May this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.

The couple moved to US after stepping down from royal duties back in 2020.

