Taylor Swift fandom brings Uma Thurman, Paul Schrader closer

Uma Thurman and Paul Schrader worked together in 'Oh, Canada'

Uma Thurman was nervous working with Paul Schrader for the first time, but his Taylor Swift fandom eased her nerves.

During a question-and-answer session at the premiere of Oh, Canada during the New York Film Festival on Saturday, Thurman said: "I mean, Paul Schrader!"

"I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege," she gushed.

"I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho filmmaker [who] made these legendary films," she confessed. "And as I was on my way to the meeting, a person driving me was Googling and she's like, 'Oh my God, he's a huge Taylor Swift fan.' I was like, 'What?' And then I read Paul's quote or tweet about defending Taylor and I was like, 'Oh, I’m fine.'"

"I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master. So centered and I would say a big softie," she continued.

She added: "The movie was shot in a very precise, quick way. There was not a lot of time. And to see a sort of master of cinema who is going to have to go in and get precisely exactly what he wants and needs… and has the entire vernacular language of cinema at his fingertips was just breathtaking."

Oh, Canada is a drama based on the novel Foregone by the late Russell Banks and stars Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, Richard Gere and Michael Imperioli along with Uma Thurman.