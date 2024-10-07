Sarah Gellar opens up about her role in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar responds to all the fans’ chatter about her potentially reprising her role as Helen Shivers in the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

As the production for the film nears, the actress let it be known that she will not be starring in the upcoming slasher flick though her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. is among the main cast.

In regards to this, Gellar told People, “I am dead,” in a reference to her character, who died in the now-classic horror film from 1997.

According to Daily Mail, while Sarah won't be starring in the reboot, she thinks that she will be involved somehow behind-the-scenes, considering her best friend, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is writing and directing the reboot, along with her hubby reprising his role as Ray Bronson.

In this regard, she explained, “My best friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity. So I'm always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,’ so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.”

Moreover, the original film, which was loosely based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, focused on four teenage friends, who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man, as per the publication.

Alongside Gellar and Prinze Jr., the cast also featured Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe in lead roles, as well as Johnny Galecki, Bridgette Wilson, and the late Anne Heche, who has since passed away in August 2022 at the age of 53.