Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'trial separation' amid marital issues?

Prince Harry sparked marital trouble rumours with Meghan Markle with recent solo appearances

October 07, 2024

Prince Harry has sparked speculation about his marriage to Meghan Markle after undertaking a series of solo engagements across three locations; New York, London, and Lesotho.

The Duke of Sussex, who turned 40 recently, also spent his birthday hiking with friends instead of his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking on the matter, an insider split to Radar Online, "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.”

"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage,” the source added.

The insider further said that the Duke of Sussex has “hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England.”

"He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.

"His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."

