Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement about Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, the Duchess and Duke of Edinburgh.



The palace made the announcement on its official website in a statement days after Duchess Sophie's new role was announced amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

The latest statement reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Malta from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th October to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK.”

Arriving in Valetta, they will meet the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and later Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela.

The Duke and Duchess will visit sites dedicated to Malta’s role in the Second World War, including a new monument dedicated to submariners.

On their final evening, the Duke and Duchess will attend the King’s Birthday Reception, hosted by the British High Commissioner, where their Royal Highnesses will meet young people from across the country working towards a positive future for Malta’s next generation.