Chrissy Teigen teases new lower back tattoo in a latex gown

Chrissy Teigen is raising the curtains on the new White Castle ink on her lower back.

The model and cookbook author, 38, was away for an LA food festival, ChainFEST, on Saturday where she she also signed up for a tattoo that's a bit time-sensitive.



Teigan debuted the ink on Instagram with a video of herself in an "all latex" bodysuit.



"I went to ChainFEST and I came home with this," Teigen said in the video where she can be seen in a black bodysuit and nude pencil skirt.

The mother-of-four also explained to her 42 million followers how it was "difficult" to stretch in the super-tight outfit.

"This is a White Castle lower back tattoo," she said before laughing off at how she had "found out" that the ink from the hamburger restaurant chain "lasts for eight days."

"I have a White Castle lower back tattoo that lasts for eight days," Teigen repeated, shaking her head as she added, "Oh my God."



The model does have some permanent tattoos as well which include an elephant on her wrist and a butterfly designed by her eldest daughter Luna.

Now that she's back, Teigen is looking to find common ground with her kids, Luna, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 20 months, and Wren Alexander, 15 months—that she shares with husband John Legend—on potential costumes for Halloween.

"Well, my kids don't know any of the families that I want to be, so I pitched them some ideas. They're like, ‘Who's that?‘ ” she told People recently, adding that her son Miles has a specific idea for his own costume this year.

“My son wants to be like Marshmello. He's obsessed with the DJ Marshmello, so he's going to be that. And I'm like, ‘They're not into the family thing right now,'" Teigen revealed.

However, Teigen is relieved her youngest two children, Esti and Wren, are still "babies" and can be dressed as anyone she wishes.