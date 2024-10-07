 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begs Cheryl Hines not to divorce amid affair drama

Cheryl Hines considers 'filing for divorce' amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. affair scandal

October 07, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly begging his wife Cheryl Hines to stay with him.

After his alleged affair with the journalist Olivia Nuzzi, sources have revealed that Cheryl has been discussing the possibility of divorce.

An insider has told PEOPLE magazine that Cheryl is "very angry" about the entire situation. They added, "She has a great support team to vent to though. everyone's on her side, of course."

"She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file. But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man," the source stated further.

The tension between the actress and Robert came into light following his alleged relationship with Olivia, who was put on leave from September 19.

New York magazine cited the reason as her engagement "in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign."

Even through Cheryl and Robert were reported to be spotted together recently, things have been "pretty tense" between them.

"Cheryl's without her wedding ring," another source has told the outlet.

