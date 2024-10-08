Meghan Markle declares ‘independence' as Harry extends trip

Meghan Markle’s newest style statement has made a deliberate attempt to turn heads.



The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala this week, has showcased a more approachable outlook for herself.

Ashley Rossiter of MirrorMePR says : "The dress is a statement not to be ignored, but combined with the dressed-down hair and make-up."

She added: "It also presents Meghan in a more relaxed frame and alludes to a less formal and more approachable persona, as well as showing Meghan's natural beauty and figure off at her best."

Meanwhile, streamline PR founder Joseph Hagan says: “Her decision to step out without Prince Harry on this occasion adds to the buzz, further underscoring her independence and ability to hold the spotlight on her own."