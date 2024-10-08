Brittany Mahomes channels Britney Spears' iconic red look at Chiefs game

Brittany Mahomes copied Britney Spears while modeling a red PVC look for the Chiefs versus Saints game on Monday evening.

For the team's home game in Kansas City, Missouri, she slipped into a clinging, bright red outfit to support her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his team.

According to Daily Mail, her outfit looked just like the Princess of Pop's iconic red ensemble from her Oops!…I Did It Again music video.

Moreover, wearing the NFL team colors, she also previously channeled Spears, her name twin, in a head-to-toe red look at the Super Bowl LVIII game back in February.

During Monday's game, she also reunited with Taylor Swift, who appeared in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Additionally, the WAG's outfit featured a jean jacket-inspired silhouette, which was connected to semi-flared pants and underneath the cat suit, which had a low-cut, plunging neckline, she sported a plain, black top.

To complete her look, she carried a nylon shoulder bag and sported pointed-toe, leather booties.

Furthermore, the founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current accessorized with a diamond-encrusted, flashy chain while being inspired by Spears' iconic look; she also left her platinum blonde tresses down in a sleek and straight hairstyle.

For makeup, she opted for a pale pink eyeshadow look teamed with peachy blush and a glossy, mauve pink lip, which all looked similar to the makeup Spears had donned in her music video, as per the publication.

As far as Taylor Swift is concerned, she spent time with her father Scott Kingsley Swift.