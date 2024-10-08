Justin Timberlake pauses concert to help one lucky couple during NYC show

Justin Timberlake helped one lucky couple have an unforgettable date night during his concert.

The 10-time Grammy winner shared the spotlight during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and allowed a fan to pop the question to his girlfriend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In regards to this, Timberlake stated, “I see a sign that says, ‘May I propose to Sarah?’” while pausing his show to acknowledge a man who was holding a handwritten poster in the floor seats section.

According to People, the audience went wild, and many pulled out their cellphones to record the sweet moment as the Cry Me a River hitmaker smiled.

As per the outlet, Justin asked the fan “You ready?” before double checking to see which woman next to him was Sarah.

He then handed his microphone to the fan, adding brief words of encouragement, “You got it.”

Moreover, the crowd continued to cheer the couple on as the guest composed himself before popping the question as he asked, “I love you, you’re my best friend. Will you marry me?”

Additionally, Sarah’s “Yes” was visible thanks to the arena's screens, and the audience screamed out in support of the newly engaged couple.

It is worth mentioning that Sarah leapt into her fiancé’s arms and after an emotional hug, he placed the ring on her finger.

While passing the microphone back to Timberlake, the fan also thanked the singer for helping him with his once-in-a-lifetime proposal as the Selfish singer yelled out, “Make some noise for Donald and Sarah!” before turning to the couple to personally congratulate them.



In this regard, Justin joked before the crowd cheered for more music, "I can't top that. Alright, thank you. Have a good night everyone.”

Later, Timberlake later shared a sweet message on social media, posting a tour recap video on Instagram as he captioned the post as “We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR.”

Furthermore, Timberlake's next show is at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Tuesday, October. 8, before making stops in Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans and more through the remainder of the year.