Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards

Tina Knowles shared some motherly wisdom during the Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards.

The businesswoman and mom to Beyoncé and Solange was honored at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards alongside other mothers who have raised this generation's stars. The event was held at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.

While speaking to People on the red carpet, Knowles shared some encouraging words for other mothers who may be going through a tough time.

In regards to this, she said, "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

During her speech, Knowles reflected on her life as a mother, with Beyoncé notably in the audience to support as she stated, "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother.”

Knowles, who is also a mom to Solange continued by admitting, "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

As Knowles became emotional, the camera panned to Beyoncé, who couldn't help but tear up as she proudly smiled, as per the publication.

Along with the Cowboy Carter singer and Solange, Tina has been a matriarch and mother figure to Beyoncé's Destiny Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Rowland also attended the event to support Knowles.