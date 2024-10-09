 
Geo News

Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards

Tina Knowles opens up about motherhood and its struggles during Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards
Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards 

Tina Knowles shared some motherly wisdom during the Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards.

The businesswoman and mom to Beyoncé and Solange was honored at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards alongside other mothers who have raised this generation's stars. The event was held at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.

While speaking to People on the red carpet, Knowles shared some encouraging words for other mothers who may be going through a tough time.

In regards to this, she said, "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

During her speech, Knowles reflected on her life as a mother, with Beyoncé notably in the audience to support as she stated, "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother.”

Knowles, who is also a mom to Solange continued by admitting, "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

As Knowles became emotional, the camera panned to Beyoncé, who couldn't help but tear up as she proudly smiled, as per the publication.

Along with the Cowboy Carter singer and Solange, Tina has been a matriarch and mother figure to Beyoncé's Destiny Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Rowland also attended the event to support Knowles.

Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler
Prince Harry sparks comparisons with a great-granduncle who met Hitler
Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question
Donna Kelce ditches Travis, Taylor Swift's marriage question
The Weeknd sparks major confusion among fans with surprising move video
The Weeknd sparks major confusion among fans with surprising move
Sarah Ferguson receives massive support after 'powerful message'
Sarah Ferguson receives massive support after 'powerful message'
Meghan Markle hints at major life change with new makeover
Meghan Markle hints at major life change with new makeover
Joey Essex gives love another shot after split from Love Island's Jessy
Joey Essex gives love another shot after split from Love Island's Jessy
Travis Kelce's mother Donna wishes for him to fulfill a 'particular dream'
Travis Kelce's mother Donna wishes for him to fulfill a 'particular dream'
Prince William inching closer to the throne while King Charles postpones chemo
Prince William inching closer to the throne while King Charles postpones chemo