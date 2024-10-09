Meghan Markle rebuilding lost connections amid new business strategy

Meghan Markle has reconnected with her former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams as she tries to rebuild lost connections.



Adams, who played the role of Michael Ross alongside Meghan's Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama, revealed on Reddit that the Duchess of Sussex recently sent him a heartfelt note.

In a response to a fan’s question, the actor revealed that even though they have lost touch over the years since Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, he recent received a text from her.

According to Adams, Meghan sent him a supporting text message upon learning about his new podcast, Sidebar, which revisits their hit drama Suits.

"She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons,” the actor said of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"But upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way,” he revealed.

"So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Adams will be co-hosting with Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulson in the show. She was also asked by Entertainment Weekly if Meghan would be joining them on the podcast.

"Everybody's invited,” Rafferty said. "Everybody has been so supportive. It's amazing.”

"I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show.

"I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had."

This comes as Meghan and Harry pursue solo projects with experts claiming that their recent solo appearances are part of their new business strategy.