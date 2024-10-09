Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce: ‘It feels lonely, scary'

Jennifer Lopez detailed her self understanding journey amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her divorce with Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

In a new interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, Jennifer admitted that she admitted that the aftermath of the separation was “f---ing hard!”

The Unstoppable star reflected on understanding herself and belief systems behind her choices.

"...And yeah, there’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, 'Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let's see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn't," she said.

Commenting on her current dating life, she said: "Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f---ing do when it’s just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?"

She explained: "The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life."

"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you’ve learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven’t, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it’s so easy to blame everybody else," Lopez continued.

Sharing about the summer, during which she filed for divorce from Ben, she said: "But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.' "

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary," she confessed. "It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself... Being in a relationship doesn’t define me."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after reconnecting in 2021. The duo were first engaged from 2002 to 2004 but called it off. They are currently going through their divorce process.