Justin Bieber revisits ‘history' amid Diddy rape claims

Justin Bieber is reportedly upset after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest

October 10, 2024

Justin Bieber is reportedly disturbed after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.

The artist, who has worked with the rapper for a number of years, is disgusted by the recent sexual abuse allegations on Diddy,

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” a source claimed to Us Weekly Wednesday.

“He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

The insider added that the singer “completely disgusted” by Combs and has been “advised” to “stay as far away as possible”

The rapper, who is currently held for his sexual abuse to various victims, has now been accused of throwing oil and other lubricants on one of the accuser.

Fighting the victim’s case, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says: “My client was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard and a friend who invited my client to his home to set up this whole situation,” Mitchell-Kidd alleged.

“And then he takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag, out of a fanny pack, to be specific, and he squirts it at her,” she alleged. “And she originally thought it was like acid or something, but then she realized that it was some type of lubricant or oil.”

