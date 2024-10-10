 
Jennifer Lopez talks dating again amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is 'excited' to start new chapter of her life amid divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck

October 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez dishes out her dating plan amid divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck.

During an interview with Nikki Glaser, the On the Floor singer candidly shared the lesson she has learned from her fourth divorce.

The songstress began by saying, "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did." 

"But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F***, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long.” She said, “I should have learned it two or three times ago.”

Meanwhile, Lopez told Interview Magazine, "And by the way, that doesn’t mean I have everything figured out, it’s a lifelong process."

However, "I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to.

“It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part. Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own."

Before concluding, JLo shared insight into her dating plans by saying, "Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f****** do when it’s just me flying on my own?"

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck were first romantically linked in 2002 and called it off in 2004. The couple relinked in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. After two years of marriage, Lopez filed for divorce.

