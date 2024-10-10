 
Geo News

Prince Harry's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed amid Meghan Markle's ultimatum

Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry an ‘ultimatum’ over Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Prince Harrys true feelings about Kate Middleton revealed amid Meghan Markles ultimatum
Prince Harry's true feelings about Kate Middleton revealed amid Meghan Markle's ultimatum

A royal insider has revealed Prince Harry’s true feelings for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the duke is in “desperate need of allies.”

The Woman’s Day, citing a royal source, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting father is in “desperate need of allies. Things aren’t going well for him in California and now two big media outlets have slammed Meghan directly.”

The report further revealed Harry’s true feelings for Kate, saying, “He’s absolutely overjoyed to know Kate’s not completely given up on him. It’s been devastating being out in the cold while the family was hit with so many serious crises. But Kate’s diagnosis was a huge wake-up call.

“He holds great remorse over some of his actions, but he never wanted to hurt his old best mate. They were once so close and he can’t bear that he’s not still by her side, helping her navigate palace perils.”

Prince Harry’s true feelings for Kate has been disclosed after the Closer Online reported Meghan has given Harry an ‘ultimatum’ that he must choose between reconnecting with the Princess of Wales and the royals or staying home with his own family.

Prince Harry falling face first into a mid-life crisis amid divorce talks
Prince Harry falling face first into a mid-life crisis amid divorce talks
Diddy to make first public appearance before judge since arrest
Diddy to make first public appearance before judge since arrest
Kat Graham gets candid about her high hopes with Michael Jackson biopic
Kat Graham gets candid about her high hopes with Michael Jackson biopic
Halsey makes major album announcement ahead of its release video
Halsey makes major album announcement ahead of its release
Meghan Markle hated Buckingham Palace ‘clipping' her wings
Meghan Markle hated Buckingham Palace ‘clipping' her wings
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement as Prince Andrew receives good news
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement as Prince Andrew receives good news
Travis Barker pens sweet note for 'best son' Landon on his 21st birthday
Travis Barker pens sweet note for 'best son' Landon on his 21st birthday
Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah, Bill Maher's hint at 'unexpected' bond
Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah, Bill Maher's hint at 'unexpected' bond