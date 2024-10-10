Amanda Seyfried spills beans on her life's biggest wish on 'The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw'

Amanda Seyfried, a renowned actress, singer and songwriter, recently opened about her wish related to the potential third installment of Mamma Mia!

While having a conversation with SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Seyfried revealed her dream, saying that "I want to sing Mamma Mia because I haven’t yet. It was Meryl’s song, and it was Lily’s song. I think Sophie deserves a shot because it’s my favourite song."

Seyfried’s response came when Shaw’s asked about her dream track.

For those unversed, in the original movie, Donna, played by Meryl Streep, performed on the iconic track upon the arrival of former suitors, Sophie’s potential dads.

In the second installment of Mamma Mia!, in 2018, Lily James sang the song with Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies as younger versions of Donna and her pals.

Now in the third part, Seyfried, who is playing the daughter of Streep’s Donna, Sophie, wants to pass the song to her character.

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the third time Seyfried will be depicting Sophie; she has performed the same character in Mamma Mia! 2.