Kanye West promised Bianca Censori to make her an 'icon' like Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West's major promise to Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye West reportedly promised Bianca Censori to make her a global icon just like Kim Kardashian.

Insiders recently made shocking revelations about Censori’s naked antics.

As Censori is accused of being West’s “puppet” the insider told RadarOnline that “Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action.”

“He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features. She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited,” the source added.

Notably, an insider claimed that the rapper “helped” Kardashian become a global icon and that’s what Censori expected to happen.

The tipster stated, “Kanye helped Kim evolve from reality star to Vogue cover girl, so Bianca expected similar success.”

“Instead, she's been pulled deeper into his turmoil and is seen by even his friends as more of a plaything than an equal partner.”

“But the reality is she's fully into the pubic nude stunts. She has no discernible talent, so she knows this is one of the only ways to try and stay relevant in the news,” the insider added.

Censori’s hopes of using this “fame” to “land brand deals” have been labelled as a “total flop of a strategy.”

However, there have been reported tensions between Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

The source states that Censori understands West is “totally toxic for her and any brand she hope to have left.”

“She needs to get out of their relationship – and get a job!” the source added.