 
Geo News

Nooh Butt claims title in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship debut

Pakistan's acclaimed weightlifter wins 3 gold and 1 bronze medals in maiden appearance at powerlifting event

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 10, 2024

Pakistans top powerlifter, Nooh Butt, winner of Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in 120kg category. — Reporter
Pakistan's top powerlifter, Nooh Butt, winner of Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in 120kg category. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier weightlifter, Nooh Dastgir Butt, made a spectacular debut in powerlifting by securing the title of Commonwealth Champion in the 120kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

Butt delivered an impressive performance, winning three gold medals and one bronze in his first appearance at the powerlifting event.

He lifted a total of 860kg in the open category, claiming the championship title and establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the sport.

In addition to his overall triumph, Butt excelled in individual events, lifting 370kg in the squat to earn a gold medal, and securing another gold in the bench press with a lift of 210kg.

He also won a bronze medal in the deadlift category, lifting 280kg.

This maiden appearance in powerlifting marks a significant milestone for Butt, who previously earned multiple medals in weightlifting.

Following differences with the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, he transitioned to powerlifting, where he has already found success and brought pride to his country on an international stage.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan tenders apology for silence during unrest
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan tenders apology for silence during unrest
Nepalese teenager becomes youngest person to climb 14 ‘eight-thousanders'
Nepalese teenager becomes youngest person to climb 14 ‘eight-thousanders'
Russia calls off friendly match with Pakistan over time constraints, team issue
Russia calls off friendly match with Pakistan over time constraints, team issue
Pak vs Eng: Root-Brook partnership takes visiting side to 492/3 at Stumps on day 3
Pak vs Eng: Root-Brook partnership takes visiting side to 492/3 at Stumps on day 3
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani climber to summit all 14 '8,000ers'
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani climber to summit all 14 '8,000ers'
Pakistan plan to send football team to Russia for friendly match
Pakistan plan to send football team to Russia for friendly match
PSB denies NOC to Pakistan women's football team for SAFF championship
PSB denies NOC to Pakistan women's football team for SAFF championship
Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal briefly tops ICC Women's T20I player rankings
Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal briefly tops ICC Women's T20I player rankings